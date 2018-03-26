Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins 39th game in shootout
Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 shootout victory over the Predators on Sunday.
The 24-year-old avoided adding to his league-leading nine overtime losses and inched closer to his first 40-win campaign, capturing his 39th victory. And despite the setback Sunday, it's still been a great month for Hellebuyck. He owns a .933 save percentage, which has allowed him to go 7-1-1 in March. No need to change anything with Hellebuyck; start him as you normally would.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Scheduled to start Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins third straight•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 28 saves to defeat Stars•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Preparing for Sunday's start•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 25 in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...