Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins 39th game in shootout

Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 shootout victory over the Predators on Sunday.

The 24-year-old avoided adding to his league-leading nine overtime losses and inched closer to his first 40-win campaign, capturing his 39th victory. And despite the setback Sunday, it's still been a great month for Hellebuyck. He owns a .933 save percentage, which has allowed him to go 7-1-1 in March. No need to change anything with Hellebuyck; start him as you normally would.