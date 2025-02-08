Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Hellebuyck heads into his time with Team USA on a six-game winning streak in the NHL. He wasn't quite at his best Friday, but he got the job done. During his streak, the 31-year-old has allowed 14 goals on 163 shots (.914 save percentage). Hellebuyck is 34-7-2 with a 2.06 GAA, a .925 save percentage and six shutouts over 43 appearances as the favorite for another Vezina Trophy. Not only is he playing like the best goalie in the NHL, he's also got the best numbers in his career.