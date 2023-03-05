Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 35 shots in Saturday's 7-5 win over Edmonton.

Hellebuyck endured his second straight rough start against the Oilers after he surrendered four goals on 24 shots in 40:00 of ice time Friday, but unlike that outing, the 29-year-old goaltender got enough offensive support to pick up the victory Saturday. He has a 27-19-2 record, 2.62 GAA and .919 save percentage in 48 contests this season. Hellebuyck is back in the win column after going 0-3-1 with a 4.76 GAA and an .853 save percentage over his previous four games.