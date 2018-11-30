Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins despite allowing five goals
Hellebuyck gave up five goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.
Hellebuyck picked up his first win in his last three starts but despite coming away with the victory, the Jets' netminder has been somewhat shaky of late. Expected to contend for Vezina Trophy supremacy, the 25-year-old has been quite mediocre to this point in the season, and his team has to hope Hellebuyck picks it up sooner rather than later. That said, a win is a win and his record is now 10-7-1 with a 3.09 GAA and .904 save percentage.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns in poor performance•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Falls apart late against Wild•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Exits after half a period•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...