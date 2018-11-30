Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins despite allowing five goals

Hellebuyck gave up five goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Hellebuyck picked up his first win in his last three starts but despite coming away with the victory, the Jets' netminder has been somewhat shaky of late. Expected to contend for Vezina Trophy supremacy, the 25-year-old has been quite mediocre to this point in the season, and his team has to hope Hellebuyck picks it up sooner rather than later. That said, a win is a win and his record is now 10-7-1 with a 3.09 GAA and .904 save percentage.