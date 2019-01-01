Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins despite poor outing

Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Oilers on Monday.

The 25-year-old isn't having a great statistical season, but he continues to win games. He experienced the same type of deal Monday, posting an .875 save percentage during a loss. Hellebuyck recorded a save percentage of .900 or worse five times in December. He is 17-11-1 with a .908 save percentage and 2.88 GAA this season.