Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins despite poor outing
Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Oilers on Monday.
The 25-year-old isn't having a great statistical season, but he continues to win games. He experienced the same type of deal Monday, posting an .875 save percentage during a loss. Hellebuyck recorded a save percentage of .900 or worse five times in December. He is 17-11-1 with a .908 save percentage and 2.88 GAA this season.
