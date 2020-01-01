Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins high-scoring tilt
Hellebuyck stopped 39 of 43 shots Tuesday in a 7-4 win over Colorado.
Hellebuyck has yielded 12 goals in his last three starts but was able to get back into the win column after back-to-back defeats at the hands of St. Louis. His 39 saves represented his best single-game total since Nov. 1 and he improved to 18-11-3 on the season with a 2.60 GAA and a .922 save percentage.
