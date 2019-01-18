Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins road start in Nashville

Hellebuyck made 37 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Over his last 13 starts, Hellebuyck has allowed three or fewer goals just three times. Despite the struggles, he's posted an 8-5 record over that stretch and continues to benefit from Winnipeg's offensive prowess. His record following the win over the Preds is 21-13-1 with a 2.44 GAA and .917 save percentage.