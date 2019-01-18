Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins road start in Nashville
Hellebuyck made 37 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.
Over his last 13 starts, Hellebuyck has allowed three or fewer goals just three times. Despite the struggles, he's posted an 8-5 record over that stretch and continues to benefit from Winnipeg's offensive prowess. His record following the win over the Preds is 21-13-1 with a 2.44 GAA and .917 save percentage.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Saved by offense again•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Comes up short on road•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields four goals in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...