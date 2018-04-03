Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins seventh straight

Hellebuyck made 32 saves on 37 shots to help his team hold off the Senators in a 6-5 victory on Monday.

The good news was that it was another win for the Jets' netminder. Now for the bad news: Hellebuyck has failed to record a .900 save percentage in four of Winnipeg's past five games. Giving up four to Boston and Nashville is understandable, but five goals against offensively-challenged Ottawa is alarming. Hellebuyck will likely remain in the net for as long as Winnipeg has a mathematical chance to catch Nashville, but he could probably use a mental break to prepare for the playoffs right now.