Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Surprisingly, this was an early-season battle for the top of the Central Division. Hellebuyck was up to the task, giving up the lone goal to Jason Robertson in the second period before the Jets scored five unanswered for the win. Hellebuyck has allowed just three goals in his last three outings, winning all of them. He improved to 7-2-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 10 starts this season. The Jets have a back-to-back on tap this weekend, visiting Calgary on Saturday and Seattle on Sunday -- expect Hellebuyck and David Rittich to split those games.