Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins third straight game
Hellebuyck made 28 saves in a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Hellebuyck has looked strong in comparison to Steve Mason, so the youngster could soon be the de facto starter. After all, Hellebuyck has won three straight games.
