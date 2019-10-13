Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins third straight start

Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory against Chicago.

It was the third straight victory for Hellebuyck, who turned aside all 27 shots he faced at even strength. The 26-year-old had a rough season opener but has since turned things around in a hurry, stopping 102 of the 107 shots (.953) he's faced during his current winning streak. Hellebuyck will get a day off Sunday with Laurent Brossoit slated to start, but should be back between the pipes Tuesday against Arizona.