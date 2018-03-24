Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins third straight

Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 18 shots during a 3-2 overtime victory over the Ducks on Friday.

He didn't receive a lot of work, so two yielded goals actually resulted in a save percentage under .900 in this one, but Hellebuyck did stop 13 of 14 at even strength versus the Ducks. He also won his third straight to avoid adding to his league-leading nine overtime losses. Hellebuyck already has set career bests across the board, and despite all the missed opportunities in overtime, he's two victories within his first 40-win season.