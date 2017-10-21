Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Wild on Friday.

This snaps a three-game streak of Hellebuyck allowing fewer than three goals, but he did extend his winning streak to four games with the victory Friday. Hellebuyck is 4-0-0 with a .928 save percentage and 2.32 GAA in five appearances this season. It's still very early, but that's quite an improvement from his .907 save percentage and 2.89 GAA of last season. Should these stellar numbers continue, Hellebuyck has a chance to be one of the best goaltender bargains of the season.