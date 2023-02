Hellebuyck (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Kraken, Murat Ares of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck's illness isn't expected to keep him out for long, but the Jets will opt to play it safe with their star goalie for this game. Arvid Holm was called up from AHL Manitoba to cover for Hellebuyck on Tuesday, while David Rittich will make the start.