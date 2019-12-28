Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields five goals in defeat

Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 35 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues on Friday.

The 26-year-old posted his league-leading third shutout of the season before the Christmas break, but he didn't sustain that momentum Friday. Instead, Hellebuyck allowed five goals for the first time since Oct. 29. Outside of the recent shutout, Hellebuyck hasn't been as sharp lately, but he is still a solid 17-10-3 with a 2.53 GAA and .924 save percentage this season.