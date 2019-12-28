Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields five goals in defeat
Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 35 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues on Friday.
The 26-year-old posted his league-leading third shutout of the season before the Christmas break, but he didn't sustain that momentum Friday. Instead, Hellebuyck allowed five goals for the first time since Oct. 29. Outside of the recent shutout, Hellebuyck hasn't been as sharp lately, but he is still a solid 17-10-3 with a 2.53 GAA and .924 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Patrolling crease against Blues•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tames Wild for third shutout•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gives up four at home•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to start Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Going through rough patch•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.