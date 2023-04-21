Hellebuyck stopped 34 of 39 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Hellebuyck got off to a solid start, but the Golden Knights put two pucks past him in the second period and three more in the third to run away with the win. With his six goals allowed on 56 shots over two postseason contests, it makes sense this series head backs to Winnipeg tied at 1-1. Hellebuyck was excellent on home ice in the regular season, posting a 2.22 GAA and a .926 save percentage over 34 games, though he lost his only home outing versus Vegas with five goals allowed on 32 shots.