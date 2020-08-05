Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 31 shots Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to Calgary in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

The Flames peppered Hellebuyck from all angles, striking three times on the power play and taking advantage of a puck-handling miscue for another goal. A finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender following an outstanding regular season, Hellebuyck will need to elevate his play if the Jets are to extended the best-of-five series.