Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 37 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Hellebuyck looked destined for a regulation loss, but the Jets rallied late to force overtime. He allowed the game-winning goal to Cale Makar on a power play 2:42 into the extra session. Hellebuyck's hit the skids again, losing three straight appearances to drop to 25-25-10 in 60 outings. He's posted a 2.94 GAA and a .911 save percentage while serving as one of the busiest goalies in the league. The Jets visit the Senators on Sunday for their next game.