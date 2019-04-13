Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields four goals in Game 2 loss
Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 32 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Hellebuyck had a lead in the second period and went into the third period tied, but Ryan O'Reilly sent the game-winning goal top shelf and stick side in the third period. It's not going to be any easier for Hellebuyck and the Jets to dig out of a 2-0 hole while playing in St. Louis for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. The Blues were 24-15-2 on home ice, while Hellebuyck went 15-11-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .913 save percentage in road appearances this year.
