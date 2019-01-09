Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields four goals in win

Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 41 shots in a 7-4 victory against the Avalanche on Tuesday.

It's been an up-and-down season for Hellebuyck, and he's experienced more downs as of late. Despite the win Tuesday, Hellebuyck has posted a save percentage above .917 just once in the last six games. During that stretch, he is 3-3-0 but owns a .909 save percentage. For the season, Hellebuyck has a respectable record -- 19-12-1 -- but his other numbers are quite a bit disappointing -- .909 save percentage and 2.86 GAA.