Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields four in loss
Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Lightning. He also added an assist.
Hellebuyck left momentarily in the second period to tend to an injury, and Laurent Brossoit replaced him, allowing a goal on just two shots. Hellebuyck returned and finished the game. Not many goalies right now can stand up to the Lightning's offense, so fantasy owners shouldn't be worried about Hellebuyck's trajectory after this hiccup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...