Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields four in loss

Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Lightning. He also added an assist.

Hellebuyck left momentarily in the second period to tend to an injury, and Laurent Brossoit replaced him, allowing a goal on just two shots. Hellebuyck returned and finished the game. Not many goalies right now can stand up to the Lightning's offense, so fantasy owners shouldn't be worried about Hellebuyck's trajectory after this hiccup.