Hellebuyck turned aside 32 shots during a 3-2 loss to the host Flames on Saturday.

Hellebuyck, who was making his fifth consecutive start, allowed Trevor Lewis to deke him out of position while and tuck in a shorthanded backhander for the eventual game-winner Saturday. The loss snapped a personal six-game unbeaten streak for Hellebuyck (5-0-1), who lost in regulation for the first time since Oct. 22. Hellebuyck fell to 7-3-1.