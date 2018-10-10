Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields one in win
Hellebuyck stopped 16 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Hellebuyck was beaten just once by a nifty deflection to give Ilya Kovalchuk his first NHL goal in over five years. Although it was a light workload, the 25-year-old backstop bounced back well after getting shelled by the Stars for five goals in his last outing. Hellebuyck's next chance to play will be Thursday against the Predators.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...