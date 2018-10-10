Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields one in win

Hellebuyck stopped 16 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Hellebuyck was beaten just once by a nifty deflection to give Ilya Kovalchuk his first NHL goal in over five years. Although it was a light workload, the 25-year-old backstop bounced back well after getting shelled by the Stars for five goals in his last outing. Hellebuyck's next chance to play will be Thursday against the Predators.