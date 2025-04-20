Hellebuyck stopped 14 of 17 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.

Hellebuyck wasn't sharp early in this contest, allowing all three goals in the first 21:13 of the game. The Jets clamped down after that and played a strong third period, which included scoring three times to take the win. Despite the shaky performance, Hellebuyck has won five straight outings, including each of his last two wins over the Blues. Arguably the favorite for the Vezina Trophy this year, Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for the Jets for nearly every second of their playoff run.