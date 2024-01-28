Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

With the Jets up 1-0 late in the first period, Ryan Reaves tipped a shot from Noah Gregor past Hellebuyck that he had no chance on. The Maple Leafs then proceeded to fire 22 more shots at him, scoring on two power-play goals, including the 40th by Auston Matthews. He finished with an .897 save percentage on the night. The 30-year old netminder has started seven out of Winnipeg's past nine games and has a .936 save percentage with only 13 goals allowed over that span. Hellebuyck is now going to be heading off to the NHL All-Star game in Toronto.