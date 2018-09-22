Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields three goals in overtime victory

Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 4-3 preseason overtime victory against the Flames on Friday.

The Vezina Trophy finalist was pretty solid at even-strength, stopping 28 of 30, but he allowed a power-play goal early in the second to hurt his overall numbers. Still, Hellebuyck will be a sought after fantasy commodity following his 2017-18 season, where he went 44-11-9 with a 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage. He should once again be a workhorse and star for the Jets.