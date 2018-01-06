Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields three goals to lowly Sabres

Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Sabres on Friday.

It looked like at times that the Jets were going to run away with Friday's game against the Sabres, but they continued to find ways to score on Hellebuyck to pull back within a goal. This performance breaks a run of the 24-year-old stopping 77 of his last 79 shots, but that's the kind of inconsistent last month it's been for Hellebuyck. Even so, he owns a .918 save percentage since Dec. 1., and Hellebuyck is an impressive 21-4-6 with a .922 save percentage this season.