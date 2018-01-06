Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields three goals to lowly Sabres
Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Sabres on Friday.
It looked like at times that the Jets were going to run away with Friday's game against the Sabres, but they continued to find ways to score on Hellebuyck to pull back within a goal. This performance breaks a run of the 24-year-old stopping 77 of his last 79 shots, but that's the kind of inconsistent last month it's been for Hellebuyck. Even so, he owns a .918 save percentage since Dec. 1., and Hellebuyck is an impressive 21-4-6 with a .922 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes overtime loss Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Among top-five twinetenders across NHL•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Making third straight start Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns 20th win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...