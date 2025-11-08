Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Hellebuyck did his part to keep things close, but the Jets weren't at their best and delivered a lackluster showing on offense. He's allowed four goals on 52 shots while losing the first two games of this road trip, but the Jets have scored just once in those contests. For the year, Hellebuyck is at a 6-5-0 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 11 starts. The Jets have an even tougher task ahead when they visit the NHL's leading offense, the Ducks, on Sunday.