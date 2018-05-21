Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields two tough goals in series loss
Hellebuyck turned away 30 of 32 shots Sunday in a Game 5 series loss to the Golden Knights.
It's hard to fault Hellebuyck for the goals that he allowed in this one. First, Alex Tuch created a turnover in the Winnipeg zone and whipped around for a beautiful wrist shot, and then Ryan Reeves deflected a long shot from defenseman Luca Sbisa that bounced off the crossbar and fell into the cage behind Hellebuyck. While this obviously wasn't the outcome the Michigan native was hoping for, it's worth noting that he was stellar throughout the playoffs based on a 2.36 GAA and .922 save percentage through 17 games -- numbers that were nearly identical to the peripherals that Hellebuyck posted in the regular season. Winnipeg's fifth-round (130th overall) draft selection from 2012 is firmly entrenched as a No. 1 fantasy goaltender heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
