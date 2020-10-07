Torgersson was drafted 40th overall by the Jets at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Checking at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Torgersson possesses the ideal size all NHL clubs are looking for in their prospects. It remains to be seen how much offense the big Swede will be able to generate down the line, but he battles hard for pucks in the difficult areas of the ice and Torgersson would appear to have a solid chance of developing into at least a useful depth option given his large frame. Winnipeg will allow Torgersson to develop with the famed Frolunda program in Sweden.