Zhilkin was reassigned to AHL Manitoba from the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL on Sunday.

Zhilkin, a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, will join AHL Manitoba for their playoff run following OHL Kitchener's elimination from the postseason. The 19-year-old Zhilkin tallied 29 goals and 56 points in 60 OHL games between Kitchener and Guelph.