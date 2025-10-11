Zhilkin scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in AHL Manitoba's 4-1 win over Laval on Friday.

Zhilkin has yet to display much of a scoring touch in the AHL, producing just 17 points in 97 regular-season outings over his first two campaigns. However, the 21-year-old Russian has been a bit young for the league in those years. If he can stay healthy, he may be able to get into more of a groove in 2025-26.