Zhilkin (shoulder) will be in attendance for the Jets' prospect camp, the team announced Tuesday.

Zhilkin was limited to just 44 games with AHL Manitoba last year due to his shoulder problem. In those outings, the 20-year-old center notched two goals, five assists and 22 PIM. Given his injury history and limited offensive upside, Zhilkin will almost certainly spend the majority of the 2024-25 campaign playing in the minors with the Moose.