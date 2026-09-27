Zhilkin was placed on waivers by the Jets on Sunday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Zhilkin just missed the cut on making Winnipeg's Opening Night roster as a depth winger. The 22-year-old forward had a brief trial run with the NHL club in the middle of the 2025-26 campaign, where he posted an assist, four shots on net, a plus-three rating, five hits and four blocked shots across six regular-season games. He has the potential to suit up for the Jets in some capacity in the upcoming campaign and beyond, but to begin 2026-27, he'll return to AHL Manitoba for his fourth season with the Moose.