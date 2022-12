Zhilkin has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Jets on Friday.

Zhilkin was drafted in the third round in 2022 (77th overall) and is off to a great start with OHL Guelph, scoring 11 times and adding 14 assists in 23 games. The Russian-born center represented Canada at the 2019 World U-17 Challenge, where he had four goals and six points in five games.