Zhilkin scored two goals in AHL Manitoba's 5-2 win over Rockford on Saturday.

Zhilkin was a bigger factor on offense earlier in the year, but he had gone 11 games without a goal, adding just two helpers in that span. For the season, he has four goals and seven points across 15 games. The 21-year-old forward has still made a noticeable improvement on last year, when he was limited to 10 points in 53 regular-season outings.