Zhilkin was selected 77th overall by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

There are consistency issues to work through here, but there are certainly times in which Zhilkin displays a first-round skill set. He's equally adept at both setting up his teammates and finishing on his own and has shown the ability to run a power play with great effectiveness. Zhilkin was born in Moscow, although he represents Canada in international competition and won a gold medal with the Maple Leaf at the 2020-21 World U18's. Like many young players, Zhilkin's defensive play needs improvement, but he represents solid value for Winnipeg at this stage of the draft.