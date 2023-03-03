Gustafsson (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.
Gustafsson, who has been out since Jan. 10, is expected to play Friday against Edmonton. He has provided five assists, 36 shots on goal, 17 blocks and 17 hits in 38 games this season.
