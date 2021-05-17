site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Jets' David Gustafsson: Added to playoff roster
Gustaffson was recalled to the Jets' main roster Monday.
Gustafsson will be part of the Jets' expanded playoff roster and provide forward depth in the event injuries strike.
