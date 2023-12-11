Gustafsson notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Gustafsson helped out on a Morgan Barron equalizer in the third period. The helper was Gustafsson's first assist and third point of the season. The 23-year-old forward has been confined to a fourth-line role, adding 13 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 21 appearances. His limited usage makes him a non-factor in virtually all fantasy formats.