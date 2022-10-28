Gustafsson notched a shorthanded assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Gustafsson set up Adam Lowry's goal late in the first period. The 22-year-old Gustafsson has two helpers through seven contests as the Jets' preferred fourth-line center. He eclipsed 10 minutes of ice time for the first time this year, skating 10:17 in Thursday's win. The Swede has picked up two shots on net, a plus-3 rating, four hits and five blocked shots. With a larger role not imminent, fantasy managers can safely leave him on the waiver wire.