Gustafsson scored his first NHL goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Gustafsson went end-to-end late in the first period to give the Jets a 2-1 lead. Connor Hellebuyck's strong play over the final two frames made sure Gustafsson's first goal would also be his first game-winner. The 19-year-old Swede has seen just 6:03 per game this season, and recently spent three straight games under the five-minute mark. While the milestone goal is nice, it's unlikely the second-round pick from 2018 will be a common name on the scoresheet going forward.