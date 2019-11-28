Jets' David Gustafsson: First time denting twine
Gustafsson scored his first NHL goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Gustafsson went end-to-end late in the first period to give the Jets a 2-1 lead. Connor Hellebuyck's strong play over the final two frames made sure Gustafsson's first goal would also be his first game-winner. The 19-year-old Swede has seen just 6:03 per game this season, and recently spent three straight games under the five-minute mark. While the milestone goal is nice, it's unlikely the second-round pick from 2018 will be a common name on the scoresheet going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.