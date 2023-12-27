Gustafsson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Chicago on Wednesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
If Gustafsson is unable to go, Dominic Toninato will draw into the lineup against the Blackhawks. Gustafsson's picked up only four points through 27 contests this campaign, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his availability.
