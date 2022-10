Gustafsson produced an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Gustafsson earned a roster spot from the start this year, though he's just the fourth-line center. The 22-year-old was a second-round pick in 2018, and he's managed just one goal in 28 career games entering this year. Gustafsson will likely see less than 10 minutes of ice time per game, so he's a non-factor in redraft formats unless his role increases significantly.