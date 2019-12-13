Gustafsson will join Sweden at the 2020 World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic.

Gustafsson has been a healthy scratch in the Jets' last three games and is averaging a mere 6:09 of ice time when he is in the lineup. Given his limited usage, it certainly shouldn't come as a shock the Jets are willing to loan him to the youth national team. If Bryan Little (ear) is cleared to play by the time the tournament is over, Gustafsson could find himself headed for AHL Manitoba instead.