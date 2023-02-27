Gustafsson (upper body) is targeting a return to action against Edmonton on Friday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

While Gustafsson won't be ready to face the Kings on Tuesday, his impending return to the lineup should bolster a Jets forward group that is dealing with several injuries, including Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) and Cole Perfetti (upper body). Even if cleared to play Friday, Gustafsson is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value while slotting into a bottom-six role.