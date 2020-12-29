Gustafsson is dealing with an undisclosed injury suffered while playing overseas and is questionable for the start of training camp, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Gustafsson saw action in just 22 games for Winnipeg last year in which he recorded one goal on four shots, four PIM and five hits. While playing overseas, the 20-year-old center garnered seven goals and 10 helpers in 16 appearances with Tingsryds AIF (Sweden) before sustaining his injury. If Gustafsson misses a significant portion of camp, it could impact his ability to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night, though he could still land on the taxi squad.