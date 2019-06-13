Jets' David Gustafsson: Inks entry-level deal

Gustafsson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Jets on Thursday.

Gustafsson spent the 2018-19 campaign with HV71 of the SHL, notching two goals and 12 points in 36 games. The 2018 second-round pick might receive an invite to Winnipeg's training camp this year, but he's fully expected to return to Sweden for at least one more season with HV71, so he probably won't make his NHL debut until 2020-21 at the earliest.