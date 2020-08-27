Gustafsson will start the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Tingsryds AIF of the Swedish season league.

Gustafsson saw action in 22 games for the Jets this season in which he garnered one goal, four shots and five hits while averaging a mere 6:09 of ice time. The 19-year-old center figures to rejoin the team ahead of the NHL 2020-21 campaign and should be a candidate for a regular spot on the 23-man roster.