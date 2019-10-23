Jets' David Gustafsson: Logging limited minutes
Gustafsson is averaging 6:09 of ice time through his first four games of the year.
Given his limited opportunities, it shouldn't come as surprise to see Gustafsson has registered zero shots, one hit and two blocks. The Swede should continue to slot into a bottom-six role for the Jets, at least until Mark Letestu (undisclosed) is cleared to return, though Mason Appleton could challenge for a spot in the lineup.
